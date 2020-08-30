Longtime Port Angeles resident Wayne James Germain of Port Angeles, passed away August 14, 2020, at Olympic Medical Center. He was 81.

Wayne was born July 26, 1939, in Monitor Township, Michigan, to Veitus and Geneva (Hitchcock) Germain.

On June 30, 1962, he married the love of his life, Adelfa DeLeon in Kawkawlin, Michigan. In 1963, the couple moved to the Pacific Northwest; a place they both loved to begin their family.

Wayne spent his career working in the wood products industry at Penply and Kply in Port Angeles, retiring in August of 2001 after 39 years.

Wayne was an avid Seattle Mariner and Seahawks fan, loved woodworking, mowing his lawn and staying busy. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids and was dedicated to visiting his wife's grave every day.

Wayne leaves behind his loving family; sons, Raymond and Veitus Germain; daughters, Alice Rodocker, Veda (Steve) Lauderback, Judy (Jeff) Allen and Sue "Neva" (Ed) Bates. Other survivors include his sister, Veta Germain; brother, Matthew Germain; sister-in-law, Edwina Germain; eleven grandchildren, Tom, Ben, Matt, Chris Rodocker Delsen, Steven Lauderback, Johnny, Jazmin, Jacob Allen Tia, Sammi Bates; and eleven great-grandchildren, Tomas, Payton, Teddey Rae, Ronnie, Celab, Olivia, Maddie, Rianne, Jaidyn, Grayson Rodocker and Azalynn Lauderback.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Adelfa Germain; parents, Veitus and Geneva Germain; brothers, Al and Dale Germain and sister-in-law, Edna M. Germain.

A private Graveside Service will take place Friday, August 28, 2020 at Oceanview Cemetery. A Celebration of a Life lived will take place at a later date.

Flowers and or cards can be sent to 91 Full Moon Trail Port Angeles WA 98363

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. (360) 452-9701

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store