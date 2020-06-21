It is with great sorrow to announce the death of our beloved dad, who passed away from this life into his eternal life in heaven, in the early morning hours of July 7, 2019.



Wayne Swagerty was born July 18, 1943, in Port Angeles, to Herbert and Christina Maxine Swagerty.



While attending Roosevelt Jr. High School, in Port Angeles, dad met the love of his life, Karla A. Johnson, and then began their love story.



On January 30, 1961, they married their life partners. Though very young and the odds stacked against them, they started their lives together, determined and unafraid.



In November of 1961, they welcomed their first daughter, whom dad named Kathleen (Raymond) Sydney. Then in June of 1964, they welcomed their second daughter, whom dad named Katherine (Jay) McHaffie. In January of 1966, they brought home their son whom mom named Scott Wayne (Ruby) Swagerty.



Dad worked as a longshoreman to support his young and growing family. With his strong work ethic, becoming a longshoreman was a perfect fit. He remained with the Pacific Maritime Association until his retirement.



Dad was his own man. Some may even say a rebel. He rooted for the underdog…He never went with what was popular, but instead fought for what was honest. He could look you straight in the eyes and never waver on the right thing to do.



He enjoyed camping and fishing and never turned down a great game of cribbage. He was intelligent but very humble. Creative but such a perfectionist that he was seldom satisfied in what he created. He was fierce without fear and was unapologetic of the person he was. His love ran deep, but was quiet. His eyes twinkled when he laughed. He is a father and grandfather who is truly loved.



Our mom and dad were lifelong democrats, that was until Trump. Dad was a big fan! While he changed party lines, our mom remained a staunch democrat which made the family home a little more interesting, to say the least.



Our parents' love story continued until our mothers death on July 19, 2018, a day after their birthday, in which they shared. We placed our dad next to our mother a year to the day of her passing.



Dad was never the same after mom's death and neither were we.



Every morning he still poured her a cup of coffee, and while he sat with only her memory and the photograph of her on the kitchen table, he would tap the cups together three times. Three taps for three words: I Love You.



Wayne is survived by daughters, Kathleen and Katherine; son, Scott; grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, Brittney, Annie and Katelin; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Taylor, Isaiah, Saedee, Brooklyn, Braydon, Bailey and Olivia.

