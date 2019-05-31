Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel 108 W Alder St PO Box 297 Sequim , WA 98382 (360)-683-5242 Send Flowers Obituary

Wesley Morton Phillips, age 82, passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side, of age-related heart failure at Harrison Hospital, in Bremerton, on May 13, 2019.



He was born in Snohomish, to Erma Rex (Ford) and Wesley Morton Phillips, on July 18, 1936.



Wesley moved to the Olympic Peninsula, in 1988, to care for his dying sister, Ada. Six months later he met his, soon-to-be-bride, Judy Berdine. They were married in 1989.



He worked for Boeing as a union laborer for years. He was working at the Port Townsend Paper Co., until he retired, in 1999.



Wesley loved sports, especially Husky games! Football, baseball and golf were his favorite pastimes, along with playing bingo with Judy. He also enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Erma Phillips; brother, John; sister, Ada; and grandson, Brook Thompson.



Wesley is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Tony Phillips, David Phillips, and Mike Berdine; daughters, Brenda Phillips and Louise Holden; grandchildren, Sherri Ann Berdine, Mickey Berdine, Kayla Holden, Jeremy Holden, and Jason Holden; and great-grandchildren, Kianah Cameron, Mikey Berdine and Kallenah Holden.



This kind, gentle, generous, and soft-hearted man will be forever missed by his family.



The funeral will be Monday, June 3, at 1:00 PM, at the Sequim Valley Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3-6 PM, at the Las Palomas Mexican Restaurant, 1085 E. Washington St., Sequim.



