William "Bill" Davidson was born on October 9, 1939, to Dorothy Thompson Perkins and Malcolm Perkins, in Waterbury, Connecticut.



On February 20, 2019, Bill died in Bellingham.



Bill moved to Port Angeles, in 1946, with mother and adopted father, Vaughn Davidson. Bill graduated, in 1957, from Port Angeles High School and then worked at the Evergreen Fish Company for a couple years. After a short time of living in Burien and working at Boeing, he moved back to Port Angeles and began his 40 year career as the Wonderbread Man to Neah Bay and then to Forks until 1990. Always a quick learner, a hard worker, friendly and strong, he treasured his award for over 1,000,000 miles of accident free driving and the many other awards from the company for sales performance. He enjoyed his time with his co-workers, customers and the other people along his route.



Bill's passion was music. He told the tale many times of how he brought Rock n Roll to Port Angeles, because he owned the first Elvis and the first Beatles records that were played on air from KONP. A singer, a joker, and a skilled guitar player himself, he played locally in bands and at get-togethers all over the county. He was an amazing man of many talents and a million friends. Bill will be missed.



He was preceded in death by wife, Charlotte Davidson.



Bill is survived by son, Tony Davidson, daughter, Cheryl (Craig) Rothenbuhler, parents of Jesse and Miranda, Mike (Missy) Davidson, parents of Michael, Matt, and Melody Adele, mother of Edythe and Rory Connally. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



There will be a remembrance get-together in the spring or early summer. Friends and family will be notified.

