William Bennett Goodwin III passed away, April 15th, at his home in Sequim, of natural causes. He was 68 years old.



Bill was born in Port Angeles, to William and Ada Goodwin on December 5, 1951, the fourth of five children.



He spent the first few years in Port Angeles before the family moved to the Island of Oahu, Hawaii. From there Bill's family lived in Federal Way, Longmont, Colorado, and McKinleyville, California, where Bill graduated from McKinleyville High School in 1971.



While in high school, Bill played baseball and managed football, basketball and track & field. He lettered in three sports. After high school, Bill attended College of the Redwoods in Fortuna, California, San Francisco State University in San Francisco, and then Eastern Washington University in Cheney, where he finished his bachelor's degree in government.



After college, Bill settled in Port Angeles where he lived most of his adult life. He enjoyed acting and had parts in several local plays. He was a past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #483 in Port Angeles. He loved his Seattle Mariners and attended Spring Training in Arizona a couple of times. Later, Bill moved to Sequim where he lived the last ten years of his life.



Bill's favorite things were his cats. He had one of his own and fed four or five feral cats that lived in the neighborhood. Bill was the only one who could get near them. They loved him and they were the fattest well-fed cats you have ever seen.



Bill was married for a short time but never had any children.



Uncle Bill, as his family affectionately called him, was a gentle soul and everyone that met him loved him.



His father and mother, William and Ada Goodwin; sister, Gayle Miller; and brother-in-law, Arvin Miller, preceded Bill in death.



He is survived by his sister, Pam (Len) Royat of Yuba City, California; brother, Fred (Martha) Goodwin of Port Angeles; his younger brother, Chuck (Debbie) Goodwin of Chimacum, nine nephews and nieces, eighteen great-nephews and nieces; and of course, his cats.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store