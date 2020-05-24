On Valentine's Day, 2020, William (Bill) Charles Bork, loving husband, father of two children, passed away at the age of 84, surrounded by family.He was born on July 23, 1935, to Ivy Jordan Bork and Charles Percy Bork in Port Angeles.Bill graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1954. He lettered four years in track and football; his speciality was the 440 yard dash.He served proudly in the Navy from 1954-1958 as a fire damage controlman on the USS Walke destroyer DD-723. As a patriotic American, he enjoyed the annual Navy destroyer reunions around the US, including Louisville, Kentucky, last October 2019.After his tour of service, he returned to Port Angeles where he met and married Pam Jacobson in 1959. They celebrated 60 years of marriage last year.He had two children, Sheryl and Steve. Many hours were enjoyed at children, grandchildren and great-grandchild's sports and events. Even though running a demanding business, he could always be found at Sheryl and Steve's cross country, track, swimming and football events. He was the Crew Chief at Steve's local and national hydroplane races.The family business, Johnson and Bork Paint and Wallpaper was started in 1892, later moving to Front and Lincoln Streets in the early 1900s. This was a three-generation business beginning with Axel Charles Bork and Charles Percy Bork with Bill taking over after the passing of his father in 1969.He was known as an expert in anything paint related and worked endlessly to help customers. Chosen as one of eleven Gold Seal Dealers of Olympic Stain in the US, he traveled to Arizona where he shared his knowledge, as a logical thinker with good suggestions and workable ideas, as it came to paint challenges.Bill also served for 30 years as a volunteer fireman at the local Port Angeles fire station. Though he found himself wrapped up in his business most of the time, he admitted there is nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his wife, Pam, his two children and his grandchildren. And of course, Bill always enjoyed indulging in his favorite hobbies of bird hunting, fishing, boating and dirt bike riding.Following his retirement in 1993 from Johnson and Bork, which had been a downtown landmark for 101 years, he spent many hours at the family's cabin on Lake Crescent. The cabin was his calm, peaceful haven.Travel with family, friends and classmates was one of his favorite hobbies. Trips included cruising through the Panama Canal, up to Alaska and throughout the Mediterranean. There was travel to Europe and his favorite, the annual trip to Maui. He was observed snorkeling along the road on his way to catch his departing plane.An avid reader of history, especially local events and war, were his top picks. He had recently finished, Across the Olympic Mountains The Press Expedition.Bill was a member of the Elks, the American Legion and the USS Walke Association.Besides Mr. Fix-it, he was known to many as a jokester. Bill could create and tell epic stories; watch out gullible people!"Least boring, most interesting person ever!" was agreed upon by his three granddaughters.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Nora Bork Arnold.Bill is survived by his wife, Pam Bork; daughter, Sheryl (Kurt) Bruch; son, Steve Bork; grandchildren, Andrea Deal, Karlee Bruch-Sanford, Courtney Bruch; great-grandchildren, Max Bruch, Emma Deal and Ava Deal.Absolutely irreplaceable, and his love is forever in our hearts.A private graveside service was held with immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to the CCVA, Clallam County Veterans Association 216 S. Francis St., Port Angeles, or the Port Angeles Food Bank.