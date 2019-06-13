William David Johnson, age 75, of Neah Bay, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
He was born in Port Gamble on September 18, 1944.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Lula Ellen George; his mom and dad, Lorraine and Percy W. Johnson; his brother, Ron Johnson; and his sister, Barb Lucas.
Willie is survived by his grandchildren; daughter, Andrea; brothers, Dale, Glenn, and Keith; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church, in Neah Bay, followed by a dinner at the Community Hall.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from June 13 to June 14, 2019