He graduated from Sequim High School in 1997. His occupational experience included horticulture, carpentry, construction, commercial fishing and landscaping. He enjoyed and valued the mentorship of his dear friend, Marie McCooey, who helped him with his business, "Wayne's Plants."



In 2004, he married Jennifer Pennifold. Together they had three children, Ryan, Brandon and Hailey, who reside in Oregon. He then married Kimberly Pope and became step-father to Haley, Hannah, Rian and Emmalee, and their beloved dog, Dutchess, who live in Sequim.



Wayne was blessed by the unconditional love and support of his mom, Victoria and her partner Dennis Opdyke. He was dearly loved by extended family, and many were blessed to call him a true friend.



He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Ferdig, Sr.; his grandparents, James and Caroline



He is survived by his siblings, Gina Nordskog, Kenneth Ferdig, Jr., Valerie Johnston; and a large extended family.



A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday the 13th of July, 2019, at 1 PM, at Port Williams Beach in Sequim. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 10, 2019

