William Gordon Acorn, a Port Angeles native son, passed away at home, on April 2, 2020.



Bill was born to William Albert Acorn and Helen Frances (Brooks) Acorn on July 3, 1942.



He graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1960. He also married Terecia Daugaard that year; divorcing in 1984.



Bill was a Tug Boat Captain for Foss Maritime. He was a fearless and highly skilled Captain, working for 48 years.



Bill was known for his kindness and generosity to those in need. He was always ready and willing to help his family, friends, and the community.



He was well known for his "larger than life" personality and his quick wit and humor. There was never a challenge he did not meet or an adventure he did not seek. Many people became friends with Captain Bill over the years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He had many stories to share of his adventures. Sitting around the campfire sharing stories and laughing were some of the best times.



Bill loved his family deeply and was our protector and mentor. He married the love of his life on July 1, 2010, in Ocean Shores. Together their lives were interwoven with the love of family and friends, home life, and a mutual appreciation for laughter and music.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Acorn; sister, Donna Eudaly; brothers-in-law, Tim Winsenberg, James Peters and Donald Peters; father-in-law, Carl Peters; and nephew, Mike Wyman.



Bill is survived by his wife, June of Port Angeles; daughter, Deborah Acorn Cargo of Port Angeles; step-daughters, Misty (Mike) Peterson and Shana (Russel) Myren both of Port Angeles; son, Greg (Cheryl) Acorn; adopted son, Justin Gilbert and step-son, Michael Wiley all of Port Angeles; parent-in-law, Don (Veronica) Fernandes of Tumwater; sisters, Peggy Acorn, Ruth Wyman of Port Angeles and Dorothy (Jim) Mock of Texas; foster-sister, Vikki Lutes of Port Angeles; sister-in-law, Shaun Thomas of Olympia; and brother-in-law, Craig (Megan) Logue of Port Angeles. Grandchildren include Marie Acorn, Darrel Acorn, Kaitlan Cargo all of Port Angeles, Krystin (Kai) Cargo of Colorado, and Bailey Hodgson, Quinn Peterson, Haverly Peterson, Sarah LeBeau of Port Angeles; great-grandchild, Annika Richmond of Port Angeles; nieces and nephews, Kerry and AJ Webb, Ronald Wyman, Michelle and Tim Farmer, Amy and Brett Small, Jason and Angela Gaston, Matthew Mock, and Todd Lutes.



He will live in our hearts forever and is deeply missed by those who were fortunate enough to have known him.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362.



