Sequim resident William "Bill" Graves Andrew died from natural causes at Sinclair Place in Sequim.
He was 92.
Services: Catholic mass at noon Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple St., Sequim followed at 1 p.m. by a reception at the church. A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday at Oceanview Cemetery, 3127 W. 18th St. The family requests donations to local disabled veterans through the American Legion's Jack Grennan Post 62 in Sequim in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019