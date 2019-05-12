William was born on July 31, 1975, in Tacoma. William was five years old when he moved, to Port Angeles with his family, and remained in Port Angeles until he moved to the Fairbanks, Alaska, area.



William graduated from Lathrop High School in Fairbanks, in 1992. He worked in the restaurant industry for many years and was a member of a local Christian church.



While living in Fairbanks, William was an active member in the Northern Hope Center Clubhouse, where he enjoyed helping out. William always referred to the Northern Hope Center as The Club.



At the time of his death, William was planning to move back to the Port Angeles area to take care of his mother. He enjoyed gardening and was able to grow anything. He was especially proud of his ability to grow carrots. William's positive attitude will be very missed by his family.



William was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alice and Earl Shafer.



His is survived by his mother, Teresa Henry; and sister, Eliesa Stanley.



A memorial service will be held at the Church of Christ, 1st and Liberty, May 23rd, at 6:30 PM.