Bill was born in Sequim on July 1, 1934, to Ralph and Pearl (Wyatt) Blank. Bill went peacefully to his Lord on July 15, 2019 at Harborview Medical Center due to injuries he suffered in a tractor accident at home on July 8.



Bill attended school in Sequim and graduated in 1952. He was an excellent student and was very active in school affairs, especially in baseball and basketball. His 1952 basketball team placed 5th in the state.



Bill and Roenah (Rena) Mantle met in 1952. They married September 2, 1956, at the Trinity United Methodist Church.



He worked for the Chicago Milwaukee Railroad for 31 years and four with the Seattle North Coast Railroad. He collected RR memorabilia as well as every kind of tool or supplies that "someone" might need. He had many stories of the perils of "working on the Railroad." His love of cameras meant he had many pictures of mishaps and train wrecks.



Bill learned to play tennis and some golf and tennis became his passion. He was up for a game any time until getting ill, in 1992, with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and underwent a stem cell transplant in 1993.



When the railroad went out of business in 1984, he built our home on his Grandfather's homestead property on West Sequim Bay. We became active in the Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim soon after moving to the new house.



The Shipley Center became a regular part of our lives in 2007. He loved working on preparation for the annual Shipley Benefit sale and the annual Church Rummage sale.



Bill was so conscious of the history of Sequim, the pioneer families and the Sequim School Spirit never died for him. Bill was so proud of the honor of being a Grand Pioneer for the 2016 Irrigation Festival.



Bill and Rena were blessed with three children, Randy (Cynthia) Blank, Cheryl (Greg) Thomas and Deanna Botero, who grew up in Port Angeles. He was a very proud parent and was very involved in all his children's and grandchildren's activities whether it was Little League, High School sports or Industrial League games. Bill was a very warm, thoughtful, compassionate and tender hearted man who loved his family unconditionally.



Bill was preceded in death by his younger brothers, Delbert (Laura Lee) Blank and Jack Blank.



Besides his children, he leaves behind grandchildren, Tyler and Lane (Caity) Thomas, Chace (Chelsea) and Chelsie (Chris) Botero, Dana (Ben) Lamb, Kyle (Laura) Blank and Erin (Nathan) Buchheit; great-grandchildren, Westen, Silas and Scarlet Thomas; Logan, Blake and Benjamin Botero; Lila and Julian Lamb; and Olivia Botero.



He is also survived by brothers, Dennis Blank and Monty (Judy) Blank; and beloved sister-in-law, Myrna Mantle. Many nephews and nieces were also part of his life. He enjoyed sharing our place on Sequim Bay for family functions, social gatherings and special friends.



A Memorial Service will be held August 11th at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1:30 in the afternoon, 100 Blake Avenue.



The family suggests any memorials to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 Blake Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382 or Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St., Sequim, WA 98382 or any . Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019

