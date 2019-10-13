Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Raymond "Bill" Zynda. View Sign Service Information Independent Bible Church 116 East Ahlvers Road Port Angeles, WA 98362 Memorial service 2:00 PM Independent Bible Church Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Raymond Zynda was born in Flint, Michigan, to Benjamin and Rose Zynda, and soon after they moved back to Junction City, Wisconsin. Growing up in a small town afforded lots of adventures for "Billy" and friends. His love of baseball began then and continued throughout his lifetime.



Bill joined the Air Force and, after training in radar maintenance, was stationed in southwest Minnesota. Many life-long friendships were formed during this time and through future reunions Bill organized; one can imagine the wonderful reminiscing everyone had.



During Bill's time in Minnesota, he met and married Marilyn Stuckey, in 1959. They had three children and were divorced after several years.



Bill moved to Cheyenne where he met and later married Lois Hogoboom, in 1977, and would have been married 42 years December 23, 2019.



After selling their commercial insurance agency Bill and Lois retired to the Sequim/Port Angeles area. During the years, they enjoyed traveling around the U.S. in their travel trailer. Volunteering with Wycliffe Associates took them to Costa Mesa, California, Catalina, Arizona, Orlando, Florida and England, helping build and remodel various projects. It was a wonderful time working with fellow Christians.



Bill passed into the arms of Jesus, September 24, 2019, after a long battle with dementia; he had been living at Highland Court Memory Care for fifteen months. The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to everyone at Highland Court for the love and care given to Bill and to Assured Hospice for their care and support. In addition, a big thank you to Dr. Clancy, Rose and Wendy.



Bill is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Wendy (Bill) Zynda-Pimentel of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Perry (Leslie) Zynda of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Kip (Mary Jane) Zynda of Ipan, Talofofo, Guam; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; stepson, Marty (Kristi) Hogoboom; brother, Richard (Joyce) Zynda of Madison, Wisconsin.



Preceeding him in death were his parents, Ben and Rose; and stepsons, Scott and Randy Hogoboom.



A memorial service will be held at Independent Bible Church in Port Angeles on October 17 at 2 PM with a reception following in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bill's memory may be sent to or Assured Hospice of Clallam and Jefferson Counties. William Raymond Zynda was born in Flint, Michigan, to Benjamin and Rose Zynda, and soon after they moved back to Junction City, Wisconsin. Growing up in a small town afforded lots of adventures for "Billy" and friends. His love of baseball began then and continued throughout his lifetime.Bill joined the Air Force and, after training in radar maintenance, was stationed in southwest Minnesota. Many life-long friendships were formed during this time and through future reunions Bill organized; one can imagine the wonderful reminiscing everyone had.During Bill's time in Minnesota, he met and married Marilyn Stuckey, in 1959. They had three children and were divorced after several years.Bill moved to Cheyenne where he met and later married Lois Hogoboom, in 1977, and would have been married 42 years December 23, 2019.After selling their commercial insurance agency Bill and Lois retired to the Sequim/Port Angeles area. During the years, they enjoyed traveling around the U.S. in their travel trailer. Volunteering with Wycliffe Associates took them to Costa Mesa, California, Catalina, Arizona, Orlando, Florida and England, helping build and remodel various projects. It was a wonderful time working with fellow Christians.Bill passed into the arms of Jesus, September 24, 2019, after a long battle with dementia; he had been living at Highland Court Memory Care for fifteen months. The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to everyone at Highland Court for the love and care given to Bill and to Assured Hospice for their care and support. In addition, a big thank you to Dr. Clancy, Rose and Wendy.Bill is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Wendy (Bill) Zynda-Pimentel of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Perry (Leslie) Zynda of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Kip (Mary Jane) Zynda of Ipan, Talofofo, Guam; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; stepson, Marty (Kristi) Hogoboom; brother, Richard (Joyce) Zynda of Madison, Wisconsin.Preceeding him in death were his parents, Ben and Rose; and stepsons, Scott and Randy Hogoboom.A memorial service will be held at Independent Bible Church in Port Angeles on October 17 at 2 PM with a reception following in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bill's memory may be sent to or Assured Hospice of Clallam and Jefferson Counties. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.