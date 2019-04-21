Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wallace "Bill" Kuss. View Sign

William "Bill" Wallace Kuss was born, in Seattle, on September 24, 1924. He died peacefully at home, in Sequim, on April 3, 2019. He was 94.



Dad is survived by his sister, Virginia Gunby; and 3 of his 4 children, Nancy Klotz, Cindy Kuss and Jeffery Kuss; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and various nieces and nephews.



Dad was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lena Kuss; wife, Annette; son, Daniel; brother, Robert Ross; nephew, Robert Ross Jr.; and granddaughter, Erin Klotz.



Dad grew up in Seattle, was active in Sea Scouts and graduated from W. Seattle High, in 1942. He had a passion and talent for building. Dad attended Edison Vocational Boat School in Seattle. He served in the Army, from 1943-1946, as a Staff Sgt. in Co. D, 361st Engineer Special Services Regiment and saw action in all three theaters, including Normandy Beach.



After



In 1964, Dad built our second home, in Sequim, and then he built and established West Bay Boat & Mfg. Co. Dad always told us, "Do something you love and are good at; there wasn't one day when I didn't want to go to work."



When he wasn't building boats or promoting boating, he was taking our family camping, fishing, crabbing or clam digging; or he was bird hunting, shooting trap and skeet or doing photography. He was twice past Commodore of Sequim Bay Yacht Club. Dad was one of the driving forces to build the John Wayne Marina in Sequim Bay. He built his 3rd sailboat, the West Bay, which he and Mom sailed all over Puget Sound and San Juan Islands. They often participated in the weekly SBYC Duck Dodge sailboat races.



In retirement, Dad became more involved in photography, including developing and printing his photos. He was active in the Olympic Peaks Camera Club and a participating artist/photographer at the Blue Hole Gallery, in Sequim. After Mom died, Dad met Arlene, and they enjoyed many happy times together.



Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of cremation. Go to www.drennanford.com to view a slide show of Dad's life and share memories. A memorial gathering will be Sunday, April 28, 3-5 PM, at the John Wayne Marina. Memorial donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam Co. and the Sequim Soroptomists Medical Loan Closet.

