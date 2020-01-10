Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Woolsey Littlejohn. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Sequim Community Church 950 N. 5th Ave. Sequim , WA View Map Obituary

William Woolsey Littlejohn passed away, at home surrounded by his family, on December 12, 2019.



Bill was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 18, 1946, to Dr. Robert Elsworth Littlejohn and Nan (Woolsey) Littlejohn.



He received his Bachelor of Science, in Business and Accounting from Walla Walla University.



Bill married Esther Hamer of Pendleton, Oregon, on September 1, 1968. Together they owned Olympic Ambulance, Sherwood Assisted Living, The Fifth Avenue Retirement Center and The Lodge at Sherwood Village.



He had many hobbies and interests including hiking with friends and dogs, flying (pilot license in 1979), biking, rebuilding and collecting VW Bugs, and woodworking. But the thing he loved the most was hiking in the Olympics. That is where he said he felt closest to God.



Bill was very committed to people furthering their education. For this reason, he and Esther formed the Bill & Esther Littlejohn Scholarship Foundation in 2001.



Bill loved Sequim and made it his mission to make it a better place when he left. He was a member of the



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert and Nan Littlejohn.



Bill is survived by his wife, Esther Littlejohn of Sequim; daughter, Lindsay Littlejohn of Portland, Oregon; brother, Bob Littlejohn of Lewiston, Idaho; and sisters, Lorraine (Phil) Walden of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Lois (Tim) Clark of Riverside, California.



Services will be this Saturday, January 11th, at 2 PM, at the Sequim Community Church, 950 N. 5th Ave., Sequim. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Olympic Cancer Center/OMC Foundation 1015 Georgianna St., Port Angeles, WA 98362 or the Olympic Peninsula Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 4167, Sequim, WA 98382.

