Willis "Willie" John Belfield Jr., passed away April 28, 2019, after a two year battle with a rare form of leukemia. Willie was born in Renton, October 8, 1951, to Willis and Florence Belfield.



His family moved to Sequim, in 1962. Willie was an Eagle Scout, with Sequim Troop 490, and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He graduated from Sequim High School, in 1969, and attended Peninsula College where he received his Associates of Arts degree.



Willie worked for his dad for many years driving truck, and then worked in heavy construction at Del Hur and Primo Construction until he retired in 2013.



Willie met wife, Roxanna, in 1973, and they were married in 1975. They had three wonderful children Kim, Katie and Kris. They moved from Sequim to Port Angeles, in 1983, and raised their family. Willie was a devoted family man and hard worker. He worked long hours, often out of town, to provide the best for his family. Family was his biggest priority, including his beloved sisters, Sharon, Corky and Debbie. He found his biggest joy being with his loved ones.



After retirement, Willie and Roxanna moved to Ferndale, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Besides spending time with family, Willie's favorite hobby was riding his Harley with wife, Roxanna.



Willie was a kind and humble man who was loved by everyone who met him. His doctor even referred to him as a "delightful gentleman," and he loved to remind us of this daily.



Willie is survived by wife, Roxanna; daughters, Kim (Brad) Lincoln, Katie (Paul Record) Belfield; son, Kris (Nu) Belfield; grandchildren, Ethan, Ben, Kole, Mila and Naiah; sisters, Sharon Dunlap, Corky (Gerry) Roderick, Deborah (Jerry) Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Peninsula Golf Club, in Port Angeles, June 1, 2019, 2-5 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the MDS Foundation www.mds-foundation.org/donate. In Willie's honor please consider becoming a bone marrow donor, www.bethematch.org.

