Wilma D. (Baird) Pyles

Wilma was born in Hitchita, Oklahoma, to Chester and Sophronia (Price) Baird, and died at her home, in Sequim, two days before her 86th birthday of age related causes.



Wilma's mother was in her sixth month of pregnancy, when Wilma made an early entrance into this world. She was a tiny 24 ounce preemie, born at home with the country doctor in attendance. He sadly told her parents that she would not survive, and focused his attention on the mother instead. Against all odds, Wilma continued to breathe; she was kept warm in a shoe box, in front of the open oven, and fed a tiny amount of coffee with a little whiskey to "stimulate" her! The doctor told her parents "You'll be good ones if you manage to raise this one…"



Imagine that ol' country doctor's surprise when he made his way around a year later, and there was that tiny baby girl, still alive and toddling around! She was truly a miracle!



Wilma grew up, but was never very big! She was a tiny, feisty, fun loving young woman when she met "Big Jim" Pyles, from Texas, who was in her hometown attending some schooling for his Air Force training. They had a whirlwind romance and married a short time later, as he was flying off to Fairbanks, Alaska, which is where they spent the first two years of their marriage. Jim and Wilma had been married for 50 years at the time of his death in 2002.



She raised three successful daughters, of whom she was always so proud and supportive.



Wilma was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker who's world revolved around loving and nurturing her family.



Some of our fondest memories are of how welcomed all of our friends were made to feel when they joined us for a meal. No one was a stranger, and all were welcome. She never missed a sporting event, music recital, horse show, or school function, if at all possible. She was loved, and will be greatly missed by her family. She was, in a nutshell, a wonderful mother!



Wilma loved riding motorcycles, and was an accomplished archer! She was a longtime member of the Wapiti Bowmen Club. Wilma was an active member of the local Parkinson's Support Group as she cared for her husband, Jim.



She also was a regular attendee of the Hospice Brown Bag lunch and the Tuesday Night Dinner group for more years than we can remember! Wilma attended Independent Bible Church for many years, before moving to Sequim Community Church to be closer to home.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; brother, Chester "Leon" Baird; and sister, Lois Rodriquez.



She is survived by her sister, Sue Porter; brother, Alan Miller; daughters, Donna (Sam) Parks, Tina (Cliff) Rocheleau, and Rina (Fred) Brandt; grandchildren, Jamie (Melonie), Jessica (Jonathan), Danielle, Tim (Carissa), and step-grandson, Michael (Lonnie); as well as great- grandchildren, Fiona, Duncan, and Samantha.



Well done, Mom! We will love you always and forever.



Per her request, there will be no services. The family will have a private service at a later date. We wish to thank Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County for their help and support, and request any Memorials go to VHOCC at 829 E. 8th Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362 Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019

