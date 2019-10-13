Wilma M. Trillingham, 97, passed away on September 27, 2019 of natural causes in Port Angeles, Washington
Wilma was born in Redfield, South Dakota to Wilber and Marjorie Cummings
Wilma attended nursing school, then studied to be an accountant. She worked for the State of Alaska in Juneau. Retired from Department of Fish & Game as an Accounting Supervisor in 1978.
Theodore (Ted) E. Trillingham and Wilma met and married in California. After the war, they moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1949. Wilma was a homemaker and they raised four daughters, Marie, Clara, Ephemera, and Ellen. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, sports fishing, and was a 4-H volunteer leader.
In 1979, Ted and Wilma retired to Port Angeles.
Wilma took classes at Peninsula College, and showed a lot of talent in art and pottery making. She enjoyed traveling on Elder Hostels where she made lasting friendships. She was a member of Doll Club, and the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; son-in-law, Dan Rear; and grandson, Kyro Rear. She is survived by daughters Marie Trillingham of Port Angeles, Clara Rear of Sitka, Alaska, Ephemera Wilde, and Ellen and (son-in-law) Michael Ferguson of Bremerton Washington; and 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services by Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Home.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019