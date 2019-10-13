Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma M. Trillingham. View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Her home 501 W. 10th St. Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma M. Trillingham, 97, passed away on September 27, 2019 of natural causes in Port Angeles, Washington



Wilma was born in Redfield, South Dakota to Wilber and Marjorie Cummings



Wilma attended nursing school, then studied to be an accountant. She worked for the State of Alaska in Juneau. Retired from Department of Fish & Game as an Accounting Supervisor in 1978.



Theodore (Ted) E. Trillingham and Wilma met and married in California. After the war, they moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1949. Wilma was a homemaker and they raised four daughters, Marie, Clara, Ephemera, and Ellen. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, sports fishing, and was a 4-H volunteer leader.



In 1979, Ted and Wilma retired to Port Angeles.



Wilma took classes at Peninsula College, and showed a lot of talent in art and pottery making. She enjoyed traveling on Elder Hostels where she made lasting friendships. She was a member of Doll Club, and the Seventh Day Adventist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; son-in-law, Dan Rear; and grandson, Kyro Rear. She is survived by daughters Marie Trillingham of Port Angeles, Clara Rear of Sitka, Alaska, Ephemera Wilde, and Ellen and (son-in-law) Michael Ferguson of Bremerton Washington; and 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.



Funeral Services by Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Home. Wilma M. Trillingham, 97, passed away on September 27, 2019 of natural causes in Port Angeles, WashingtonWilma was born in Redfield, South Dakota to Wilber and Marjorie CummingsWilma attended nursing school, then studied to be an accountant. She worked for the State of Alaska in Juneau. Retired from Department of Fish & Game as an Accounting Supervisor in 1978.Theodore (Ted) E. Trillingham and Wilma met and married in California. After the war, they moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1949. Wilma was a homemaker and they raised four daughters, Marie, Clara, Ephemera, and Ellen. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, sports fishing, and was a 4-H volunteer leader.In 1979, Ted and Wilma retired to Port Angeles.Wilma took classes at Peninsula College, and showed a lot of talent in art and pottery making. She enjoyed traveling on Elder Hostels where she made lasting friendships. She was a member of Doll Club, and the Seventh Day Adventist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; son-in-law, Dan Rear; and grandson, Kyro Rear. She is survived by daughters Marie Trillingham of Port Angeles, Clara Rear of Sitka, Alaska, Ephemera Wilde, and Ellen and (son-in-law) Michael Ferguson of Bremerton Washington; and 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.Funeral Services by Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Home. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel Port Angeles , WA (360) 452-9701