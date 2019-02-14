Port Angeles resident Wilmer R. Possinger died at home from natural causes.
He was 100.
Services: Viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, 105 W. Fourth St., Port Angeles.
The Rev. Omar Vigeron will officiate a graveside service at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles, following the viewing.
There will be a potluck, served at Bethany Pentecostal Church, 508 S. Francis St., Port Angeles, after the funeral service.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019