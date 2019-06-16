The Family would like to invite friends and family to a Celebration of Life of our Dad.
Born in Port Angeles, on May 29, 1918, to William and Martha Possinger.
He married Genevieve Johnson on August 17, 1040. They had eight children, Keith (Janice), Gretchen Woodruff, Patsy (Jan) Yoder, Wilmer, Jr. (Marsha), Mary (Dan) Sofie, Brent (Debbie), and Brian (Cheryl).
He is preceded in death by wife, Genevieve Possinger; daughter, Ruth Byers; and son-in-law, David Woodruff.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Possinger; and her two sons, Frank and Dennis O'Neil. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service starts at 1 PM, on June 22, 2019, at Bethany Pentecostal Church, 508 S. Francis St., Port Angeles, with Pastor Omar Vigoren officiating. A lunch reception will follow.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 16, 2019