Yanzie Alan Bollerslev passed away last month in Port Angeles.



He was born on April 10, 1965, in Bremerton, to Gloria Dawn (Adams) and Dan Alan Bollerslev. Yanzie came to Port Angeles, at age 2, to live with his dad and step-mother, Doris. He was a PA High School graduate, class of 1984.



Army Specialist Yanzie Alan Bollerslev served, from 1985-1993, in the 82nd Airborne Battalion, in Georgia, and as a Communication Specialist in Germany.



While in Germany, Yanzie married Diana Paula Ince, in Bad Kreuznach. They had a son, Devin, in 1997. They would divorce two years later.



Yanzie worked a variety of jobs after the service and found joy in every job he held.



Devin and Yanzie spent as much time together as possible. They would ride bikes and go on adventures.



Yanzie love to go fishing, camping, and walking around talking with all he encountered. He could chat for a few minutes or talk for an hour; he always had time for you.



He had an incredible love of music and loved to sing and dance.



Yanzie had the kindest heart of any man; he would give you his last dollar if he thought you needed it. We will miss your crazy ways, Yanzie.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria Adams and Dan Bollerslev; grandmother, Helen Bollerslev; and nephew, Bradley Sprout.



Yanzie is survived by his son, Devin Bollerslev; step-mom, Doris Bollerslev; sister, Rena (Terry) Parish; brother, Ray (Susan Boscola) Sumlin; Uncle, Jim Bolin; niece, Amber Paulson; nephews, Preston Poirier, Zakery Parish and Brandon Sprout; great-niece, Anjoleah Sprout; and great-nephews, Dominic Casebolt and Henry Poirier.



