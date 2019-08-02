Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Patsy Buckley Shomar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne Patsy Buckley Shomar, 88, died at home of natural causes on July 5, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1931. However due to an error on her birth certificate, she always celebrated two birthdays.



Yvonne graduated with honors from Polar High School in Hinkley, Minnesota. Her first job after high school was working in a factory in St. Paul where she inspected screws that were parts for airplane bomb releases.



After moving to Port Angeles, Yvonne worked at Traylor's Flying Saucer, the Top Spot, and she was a bookkeeper and a window decorator for Woolworth variety store.



She married Donald J. Wicker in 1951. When their children came along, she became a homemaker.



Yvonne was married to Nicholas Shomar between 1962 and 1982.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Buckley and Pansy Brown Larson; and two grandchildren.



Yvonne is survived by daughters, Lindy and Vickie; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Yvonne was an artist, and her love of horses showed in her art. She loved her family, art, music, and dancing; not necessarily in that order. She will always be remembered as forever dancing.



A Celebration of Life was held at New Moon Craft Tavern on July 11, 2019, with music by Isabelle Rose. Yvonne Patsy Buckley Shomar, 88, died at home of natural causes on July 5, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1931. However due to an error on her birth certificate, she always celebrated two birthdays.Yvonne graduated with honors from Polar High School in Hinkley, Minnesota. Her first job after high school was working in a factory in St. Paul where she inspected screws that were parts for airplane bomb releases.After moving to Port Angeles, Yvonne worked at Traylor's Flying Saucer, the Top Spot, and she was a bookkeeper and a window decorator for Woolworth variety store.She married Donald J. Wicker in 1951. When their children came along, she became a homemaker.Yvonne was married to Nicholas Shomar between 1962 and 1982.She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Buckley and Pansy Brown Larson; and two grandchildren.Yvonne is survived by daughters, Lindy and Vickie; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Yvonne was an artist, and her love of horses showed in her art. She loved her family, art, music, and dancing; not necessarily in that order. She will always be remembered as forever dancing.A Celebration of Life was held at New Moon Craft Tavern on July 11, 2019, with music by Isabelle Rose. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close