Yvonne Patsy Buckley Shomar, 88, died at home of natural causes on July 5, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1931. However due to an error on her birth certificate, she always celebrated two birthdays.
Yvonne graduated with honors from Polar High School in Hinkley, Minnesota. Her first job after high school was working in a factory in St. Paul where she inspected screws that were parts for airplane bomb releases.
After moving to Port Angeles, Yvonne worked at Traylor's Flying Saucer, the Top Spot, and she was a bookkeeper and a window decorator for Woolworth variety store.
She married Donald J. Wicker in 1951. When their children came along, she became a homemaker.
Yvonne was married to Nicholas Shomar between 1962 and 1982.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Buckley and Pansy Brown Larson; and two grandchildren.
Yvonne is survived by daughters, Lindy and Vickie; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Yvonne was an artist, and her love of horses showed in her art. She loved her family, art, music, and dancing; not necessarily in that order. She will always be remembered as forever dancing.
A Celebration of Life was held at New Moon Craft Tavern on July 11, 2019, with music by Isabelle Rose.
