|
|
A. Lester Ennis, Jr.
Gulf Breeze - A. Lester Ennis, Jr., 86, went to join the Lord on January 12, 2020. The long-time resident of Gulf Breeze, Florida, leaves behind his cherished wife Joan and a loving family, a grateful nation and countless friends among his church and community.
Lester was born July 1, 1933, in Mobile, AL, to parents Almie Lester Ennis and Hilda Ennis, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Pensacola High School and was a Korean War veteran. After his service, he attended the University of Florida and eventually earned his Bachelor's (finance) and Master's degrees (economics) at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Lester began his professional career as an accountant at Chemstrand, where he worked until retirement. Not content to sit at home, he then served as a bank officer for Mutual Federal Savings and Loan. In 1989 he co-founded The Ennis Company, an asset management and financial planning firm, with his son Steve. For Lester, work was not a burden. It was simply the opportunity for him to serve others, which he did with professionalism, integrity and always with a smile. He was so dedicated to clients that he maintained office hours until very recently.
Lester was married for almost 60 years to the love of his life, Joan. They raised two sons, Steve and Jon, who is a manager for a utility construction company. Lester loved the outdoors and formed many lifelong bonds of friendship in the woods and on the water. He passed this love on to his sons and granddaughters. When he wasn't in the office, Lester thoroughly enjoyed bream fishing, throwing his cast net for a mess of mullet, trudging the pine woods hunting quail or sitting in the deer stand.
Lester was a pillar in the community and a role model to so many. He served in numerous ways, including as a youth baseball coach, a volunteer with the Red Cross and member of the downtown Kiwanis Club. During his adult life, he donated more than six gallons of blood to help those in need.
Lester served as deacon at East Brent and First Baptist Churches and lived his life selflessly helping others. As one of his friends explained, "He modeled what it means to be a man motivated by the grace of God in Jesus' finished work on the cross."
Lester leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Joan B. Ennis, of Gulf Breeze; son, Stephen M. Ennis, also of Gulf Breeze; granddaughters, Laura E. Ennis (Dallas, TX), Caroline A. Ennis (Tallahassee), Joanna R. Ennis (Grand Junction, CO); son, Jonathan L. Ennis (Lisa) of Molino and granddaughters, Carrie Ward (Kellie) of Mobile and Mindy Yates (Mike) of Atlanta, GA.
Serving Lester and the family as pallbearers are Ronnie Faggioni, Billy Waters, Madison Currin III, Max Williams, Wesley Bryan and Matt Ritter.
Visitation will be at 9:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020, until the memorial service begins at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, Pleitz Chapel in Pensacola, FL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Martha's Vineyard, 111 Euclid St., Pensacola, FL 32503 or www.vineyardfamilyhouse.org
The Ennis family would like to convey special gratitude for Lester's care to Dr. Alexandro Inclan and the oncology staff at The Woodlands, the infusion staff at Baptist Hospital and Covenant Hospice at West Florida Hospital.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020