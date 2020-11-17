A. Reeves McLeod, MD



Pensacola - A. Reeves McLeod, M.D., age 79 of Pensacola, Florida passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born in Enterprise, Alabama to Alex W. McLeod and Annette Coskrey and has been a resident of Pensacola, Florida for 74 years. He was a physician and specialized in Ophthalmology for 28 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex W. and Annette McLeod. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth F. McLeod; his son, A. Meier McLeod (Mary); his daughter, Brooks M. Files (Jack); and his grandchildren, Skye and Grey Files.



A private graveside service was held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.









