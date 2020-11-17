1/1
A. Reeves McLeod M.D.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. Reeves McLeod, MD

Pensacola - A. Reeves McLeod, M.D., age 79 of Pensacola, Florida passed away on November 16, 2020. He was born in Enterprise, Alabama to Alex W. McLeod and Annette Coskrey and has been a resident of Pensacola, Florida for 74 years. He was a physician and specialized in Ophthalmology for 28 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex W. and Annette McLeod. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth F. McLeod; his son, A. Meier McLeod (Mary); his daughter, Brooks M. Files (Jack); and his grandchildren, Skye and Grey Files.

A private graveside service was held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved