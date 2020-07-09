AD DEVOE Blackwell



Pensacola - Devoe Blackwell, a native of Birmingham, Al and a resident of Pensacola, Fl, passed away April 12, 2020. Devoe was a retired city letter carrier.



Devoe was preceded in death by his parents, A.D. And Essie Blackwell; his wife of 62 years, Mae Annis; and two sons, A.D. "Sonny" Blackwell III and William Terry Blackwell.



He is survived by two sons, John and Jerry Blackwell; along with four grandsons, two granddaughters, six great-grandsons, and two great-granddaughters.



A memorial service will be held at Myrtle Grove Methodist Church, 1030 57th Ave, Pensacola, Fl, on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Myrtle Grove Methodist Church.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.









