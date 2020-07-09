1/
Ad Devoe Blackwell
AD DEVOE Blackwell

Pensacola - Devoe Blackwell, a native of Birmingham, Al and a resident of Pensacola, Fl, passed away April 12, 2020. Devoe was a retired city letter carrier.

Devoe was preceded in death by his parents, A.D. And Essie Blackwell; his wife of 62 years, Mae Annis; and two sons, A.D. "Sonny" Blackwell III and William Terry Blackwell.

He is survived by two sons, John and Jerry Blackwell; along with four grandsons, two granddaughters, six great-grandsons, and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at Myrtle Grove Methodist Church, 1030 57th Ave, Pensacola, Fl, on July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Myrtle Grove Methodist Church.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
