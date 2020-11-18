Adam William Baker



Pensacola - Adam William Baker died November 15, 2020. He was 25 years old. He was the first-born beautiful boy to William Baker, Jr. and Prebble Baker. He was intellectually gifted, adventurous and an extremely independent outdoorsman. He grew up in Pensacola, graduated from B.T. Washington High with Honors and attended college in Jacksonville, Florida. As a child he was active in several individual and team sports, most memorably track, cross-country and soccer. As a young adult his favorite past times were long range backpacking in wilderness areas, camping, fishing, and music. He enjoyed playing his piano and guitar. In his early twenties, he spent five months solo backpacking and through-hiking the entire 2200-mile Appalachian Trail from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Katahdin, Maine. Following that epic journey, he often backpacked and camped in various state and national park wilderness areas with friends and his beloved Australian shepherd, Loki. Adam is survived by his father and mother, William Baker Jr. & Prebble Baker, a brother, Scott Baker, his maternal grandmother and aunt, Mary Archer & Jackie Archer, his paternal grandparents, William Baker Sr. & June Baker, and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins. Words cannot express how deeply we love you Adam. We will never cease feeling your warmth and presence. An open air, public-welcome casual attire Celebration of Adam's Life with social distancing measures will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Baseball Stadium. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.









