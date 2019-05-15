Adelina Hart Azarcon



Pensacola - Adelina Hart Azarcon, 73, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, in Pensacola, FL. "Edie" as she was known to her family and friends, was born on December 23, 1945, in Tacloban City, Philippines. After her young childhood years living in the P. I.'s, she grew up in New York City with her mother and stepfather, Rosita and Jan Rani. Edie met and married her husband of 50 years, Awilfredo "Fred" Azarcon, USN, while he was stationed in Brooklyn, NY. They have resided in Naples, Italy, and along the East Coast of the United States before retiring in Pensacola, FL, where they raised 3 children. Edie loved her job as a childcare giver and worked over 18 years at both Corry and NAS Childcare Centers.



She was active in Naval Aviation Chapel for many years as a Eucharistic Minister. She also loved watching her grandchildren and tending to her flowers in her yard. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Edie is preceded in death by her father, Charles Hart; mother, Rosita Yangco; stepfather, Jan Rani; sister-in-law, Belen Rani; and nephew, Ronald Rani.



Edie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Awilfredo O. Azarcon; son, Giovanni (Carol) Azarcon; daughter Koren (Mike) Grace; son, Derick (Lori) Azarcon; grandson, Ian (Jeanine) deJarnette; granddaughter, Piper Grace; half-brother, Rolly Rani; nephew, Rodney (Lorie) Rani; and niece, Rachel (Walter) Killar.



Funeral Services will be Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Naval Aviation Memorial Chapel, NAS Pensacola. Visitation will be from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at the Chapel. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola. Father Pete McLaughlin will be officiating.



Pallbearers will be Giovanni Azarcon, Derick Azarcon, Ian deJarnette, Mike Grace, Rodney Rani and Don Dent.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary