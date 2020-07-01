Agnes S. WeberPensacola - Agnes S. Weber, age 103, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. She was born in Earl Park, IN to Michael and Anna Strasburger and was raised on a farm in Oxford, OH by her aunt (maternal) and uncle, Dora and Clarence Schwegman.In 1934 she graduated from Stewart High School in Oxford and in July 1939 married J. Marshall Weber, beginning a 57-year loving marriage. After living for 18 years in Cleveland, OH, where Marshall was a school teacher, the family moved to Gainesville, FL, where Agnes assisted her husband in a small home-construction and real-estate business. Later, they lived in Crescent Beach, FL during the winter months and in Lake Toxaway, NC during the summer months. In 1986 they settled into a retirement community, Top of the World, in Ocala, FL, where Agnes was a member of the Ocala West United Methodist Church. After her husband's death in 1996, Agnes lived independently until age 97 when she moved to the home of her son James "Jim" Weber in Pensacola in December 2013. Agnes was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her two children. She was also an avid golfer and bridge player.Agnes was preceded in death by her son Jim by only a few days.Survivors include her daughter Carol Weber of Alexandria, VA: one grandson, Michael (Sherrie) Weber of Lakeland, FL; four granddaughters, Angela (Tyler) Soderlind, Maria (Ryan) Christopher, Teresa (Ben) Cannington, and Jamee (Matt) Bush, and their mother Frances Campus, all of Pensacola and eleven great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice, Waterford at Creekside, and caregivers Rosalia and Christel for their devoted attention to Agnes in her final days. The family will hold a private memorial service in honor of Agnes's life.