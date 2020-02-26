|
|
Albert Bryan "Sonny" Von Axelson Jr.
Milton - Albert Bryan Von Axelson Jr., always known as "Sonny", 79 years of age, peacefully passed away surrounded by his wife and daughter on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Sonny, one of eight children, was born January 11, 1941, in Crestview, Florida.
A dedicated employee for 33 years to Florida Gas Station #12, Sonny was also committed to the Munson Community where he was a lifelong resident. He assisted his father in the building of the original Blackwater Baptist Church building, was instrumental in helping to establish the Munson Volunteer Fire Department and the Santa Rosa County Firefighter's Association where he served both for many years. He served as Fire Chief and President of the MVFD, and assisted with many search and rescue missions along with various emergency situations throughout Santa Rosa County through the E.O.C. He also served as President of the Munson High School Parent Teacher Organization, was part of the Munson Athletic Association and was instrumental in obtaining the Rannel Danley Athletic Field.
A lifelong sports fan, Sonny grew up playing both basketball and baseball. He would later tryout and be offered a position with the Minnesota Twins Minor-League baseball team. After high school he would continue to play in church and community softball leagues for many years to come. Sonny followed everything sports related in Northwest Florida and was a faithful supporter of Central School. Sonny could be found at most Central basketball games from its beginning in 1983 until his health prevented him from being in the stands.
Sonny found lifelong joy in his family, community and farming. Work was his passion.
Sonny is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Codylene Simmons Von Axelson; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Stewart Mulford; two grandsons, Adam Bryan, and his wife Ashleigh, Bondurant, and Kevin Hunter Bondurant. Sonny also leaves behind to cherish his memory, his precious great-grandson, Campbell Bryan Bondurant; two sisters, Helen Riley and Mable (Rodney) Turman; and a special brother-in-law and friend, Chris Simmons and D.J. Sonny was also blessed with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, whom he was named after, Albert Bryan Von Axelson Sr.; mother, Ruby McCranie Von Axelson; three brothers, Eddie, Oscar and Freddy Von Axelson; two sisters, Virginia Lundy and Annie Mearl Dyal; and a nephew, Bo Von Axelson.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Reverend Allen Qualls officiating. Burial will follow services in Serenity Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., prior to the services.
Serving as pallbearers will be Sonny's nephews Stacy Turman, Darel Lundy, Roger Riley, Mike Simmons, Steven Simmons, and friend Ricky Kelley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be friends, Marvin Wolfe, Kenneth Baxley, Carlton Pitts and Dennis Godwin, along with retired and current employees of Florida Gas, and members of the Munson Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020