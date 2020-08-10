Albert D. Davis



Milton, FL - (1933 - 2020)



Albert D. Davis, 87, died peacefully at home in Milton, FL on July 26, 2020.



He was born on January 5, 1933 to the late Minnie Lou (Donaldson) and Albert C. Davis in Laurel Hill, FL.



He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. He retired from Solutia in 1985 after 30 years of service.



Al was a devoted Christian. He spent many years traveling to South America ministering for Christ.He was a member of Victory Life Church in Milton, FL.



He loved to spend time with his family, grow vegetables in his garden, and took pleasure in being outdoors. Airplanes and flying were a great passion of his, so much so that he earned a private pilot's license. He enjoyed traveling, history, and was an avid reader.



He is survived by his wife, Monica, of 26 years, son, Albert D. Davis, Jr.(Emonica), daughter, Laura D. Chapman, stepson, Chris Folks, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.



Survivors also include, brothers, Franklin, Robert, Hayward, and Douglas, sisters, Lucille Stewart, Audrey Dean, and Velma Fulk along with numerous nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to Pastor Paul Raught, at Victory Life Church for his friendship, love, support, and many selfless hours spent visiting and praying with Al.



A celebration of life will be held at Victory Life Church, Milton, FL at a later date.









