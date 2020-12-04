1/1
The Rev. Dr. Albert Grady Harris Jr.
The Rev. Dr. Albert Grady Harris, Jr.

The Rev. Dr. Albert Grady Harris, Jr., was born in Columbus, GA, in 1925 to Dr. Albert Grady and Eugenia Pou Harris, and passed away on December 2nd, 2020 in Gulf Breeze, FL. He attended Presbyterian College, then served in the U.S. Army. He saw combat in France and Germany and received the Purple Heart. He graduated cum laude from Davidson College in Davidson, NC. He graduated from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA, with a Bachelor of Divinity and a Master of Theology degree. He attended Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA, and received a Doctor of Philosophy degree. He married Geraldine Dixon in 1950. They served pastorates in Decatur, GA, Morehead City, NC, Atlanta, GA, Laurel, MD, Marietta, GA, and Big Canoe, GA. They also served four years as missionaries in Brazil. The last twenty-two years they enjoyed their retirement in Gulf Breeze, FL. Their four children are Diana Harris Thomas, Atlanta, GA, Celestia Harris Lake, Gulf Breeze, FL, Albert Grady Harris III, Atlanta, GA, and Annie Harris Burke, Thomasville, GA. They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
