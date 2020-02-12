|
|
Albert M. "Al" Lawler
Pensacola - Albert M. "Al" Lawler, 81, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Born December 12, 1938 in Orange, NJ, Al graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University. He was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy where his Active Duty Service aboard destroyers included the Naval Blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis for which he received a Navy Expeditionary Medal. He later served as a Reserve Duty officer, retiring from the Space and Naval Weapons Command as a Captain in 1989. Throughout his life, Al was dedicated to his religion, visiting churches around the world as he traveled and also serving as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Proud of the Military Tradition, Al mentored many Servicemen and Women throughout their Careers and volunteered with The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society in Pensacola. During his civilian career as an electrical engineer, Al relocated to New Hampshire where he raised his family including his son, Albert Jr., Cathy, Mike and Evelyn. There as well as during his retired life in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and Pensacola, he was an avid photographer and Ham Radio Operator.
Al is survived by his wife, Kit; his children, Al Jr., Cathy, Mike and Evie; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Charlotte, Lauren and Jimmy.
Visitation will be held 10:00am until a Funeral Mass to begin at 11:00am Monday February 17, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pensacola, with Bishop Martin D. Holley celebrant. In accordance with his wishes his remains will be buried at sea during a Committal Ceremony from a deployed US Navy vessel.
The family wished to thank his fellow volunteers at Navy Relief, and the many doctors, nurses and medical care professionals who have provided exceptional compassionate care over the years.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020