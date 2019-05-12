Albert Mayfield II



Pensacola - 8/8/1951-5/2/2019



Albert Mayfield II, age 67 of Pensacola, FL. Passed Away in the arms of his loving Sister Michele Slowey and her Fiance Russ Pfister of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Phil & Albert Mayfield and 3 sisters, Rose Remien, Alberta Clarke, Gloria White, and nephew Joe Clark.. He is survived by his Daughter, Alexandra L. Mayfield, of Austin, Texas, sister Michele Slowey, nieces Sherry, Tracy, Lori, Stephanie, Jennifer, and nephews Billy, Harold, Chris, & Jay Prescott. He had a special Love for his Cousins, Janet and Eugene Shokes and Linda and Billy Baeder, who were always there for him. Albert Lettered in Football and Track and was a Star Football player for the Crusaders at Catholic High, Class of '69 and Lettered in Football at the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., where he was a Star Football Player class of '73. In the last couple years Albert shared many memories with his USNA Classmates and Football Team, and took comfort in knowing all his Comrades shared the same devotion to God and Country.



While at the Naval Academy, Albert was Bird Dogged by Roger Staubach of The Dallas Cowboys for a Draft into the NFL, when a Back and Knee injuries ended his Football Career. He was a Financial Analyst and worked in Resort Real Estate Sales then later worked on the FEMA Flood projects with his nephew Chris Clarke He attended St. Thomas More Church. A Graveside Service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery, at NAS Pensacola, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 1:30 PM with Full Military Honors. Albert was an Organ Donor and in passing gave sight to someone in need.



The Family requests in Lieu of flowers Donations be made to St. Judes Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.



You can express condolences in our guestbook at www.OakLawnFunerals.com and pnj.com/obits Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary