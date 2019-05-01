|
Alberta Williams Taylor
Pensacola - Alberta Williams Taylor, 92 of Pensacola, Florida
passed to her eternal home on April 21, 2019.
A life-long resident of Pensacola, she is survived by her son Danny and wife Melissa Taylor of San Antonio, Texas, grandchildren Scott Taylor, Kristi Taylor Smith, Amanda Taylor and Brandon Taylor and a large extended family
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Alex Clinton Taylor, her father James T Williams, mother Cathron Mahaley Baker Williams, her sisters Lounette Williams Kroll, Florence Inez Williams Baekey, Cleonia Williams Morris, and Ellen Christine Williams and brothers J.C. Williams and William T. (Bill) Williams and grandson Jeramy A. Taylor.
Burial was at Bayview Memorial Cemetery in Pensacola on April 27, 2019 with Faith Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She deeply appreciated all the friendships developed over the years with so many.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 1, 2019