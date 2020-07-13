1/
Alex Sylvester Salter Jr.
Alex Sylvester Salter, Jr.

Alex Sylvester Salter, Jr., 67, died peacefully on July 10, 2020, at West Florida Hospital. He was born on January 31, 1953, to the late Alex S. Salter, Sr. and Odell Williams Salter. He was a graduate of W.J. Woodham High School and George Stone Vocational School. Alex joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1976. He retired from Koch Industries after 35 years of service. In his retirement, he loved being a handyman and he could fix or build anything. He will be greatly missed by the countless number of friends he made along his journey.

He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 31 years, Geraldine Averhart Salter, a son, Alex S. Salter III, two daughters, Correll Salter and Melissa Salter, three grandchildren, a godson, Jakeil McQueen, a brother, Lamar Salter, three sisters, Mary Hardy, Geraldine Wicks and Cynthia Davis, two sister-in-laws, Gloria (Gordon) McCord and Zelma King, four brother-in-laws, Arthur Lee Averhart, Roger Grant, Kelvin Grant and Larry Grant. He also leaves behind four aunts, three uncles, his best friend Edward (Debra) Simpkins and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held at Tracy Memorial Chapel on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 12-6PM. Graveside service will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10AM. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, there will be no repass.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
