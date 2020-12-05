Alfred L. Dean (Al)



Park Forest, IL - Alfred L. Dean (Al) of Park Forest, Illinois passed away Nov. 7, 2020 with his family by his side after a long illness. Al was born in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 19, 1947 to Eddie and Mildred Dean. He graduated from St. Anthony Elem. School and St. Joseph HS ( Pensacola) and from the University of Notre Dame in 1969. He married the love of his life, Cosima Cornelius from Hamburg, Germany. He loved being a teacher and taught in the Chicago Public Schools for 34 years, but his most treasured role was that of being a Dad and Grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cosima, and four sons: Walter, Charles, Joshua, and Benedict (Ashley), and four grandchildren: Jibril, Desirae, Skylar and Devyn. He is also survived by siblings Thomas Dean (Ina), of Evans, Ga., Patrick Dean (Sharon) of New Orleans, La., James Dean (Shirley) of Pensacola, Francis Joseph Dean of Pensacola and Dr. Mary Hunter of East Point, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Anthony and Charles. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.









