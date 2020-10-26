1/1
Alfred Laurence "Ace / A.c." Claud
1977 - 2020
Woodbridge, VA / Gulf Breeze, FL - Affectionately known as "Ace" or "A.C." by colleagues and friends, passed away at his home, with his mother by his side, on October 14, 2020.

While Alfred resided in Woodbridge, VA, his "home" concept reached all parts of the world. Whether it was his childhood house in Gulf Breeze, FL, his late Grandmother's farm in Antique, Philippines, or various friends' places across America, Alfred brought the feeling of home through his generous hospitality. He led late-night laughs, nourished everyone through endless servings of Filipino food, and was always up for a healthy debate, no matter the subject. Alfred's commitment to human kindness touched those around him not only personally but also professionally. He had a 20-year career in serving the community, with his most recent title as Volunteer Agency Liason at FEMA Headquarters. He was a role model for many of his colleagues.

Alfred is survived by his parents, Yolanda Acupan Claud and Benjamin Oteda Claud; his sister, Kimberly Claud Haaren (William Haaren); his brother, Jeremy Claud; his niece and nephew, Ben and Hope; and his chocolate Labrador, Piper. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Esperanza P. Acupan, Lorenzo Acupan, Elena Claud Balitucha, Domingo Balitucha, and Alfredo Claud.

Visitation will be from 10:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:00am, Monday, November 02, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 100 Daniel Drive, Gulf Breeze FL 32562. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery with a reception at Pensacola Beach.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Alfred's preferred non-profit organizations: The American Red Cross or your local Humane Society.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
(850) 932-9192
