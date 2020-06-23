Alice Katherine Griffis
Alice Katherine Nall Griffis was born on January 9, 1926 and passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born in Freemanville, AL, to the late William Isaac Nall and Ellen Marildia White Nall.
Katherine was predeceased by her husband, Arnold Griffis, her three sisters, her three brothers and her longtime companion, Harold (Big Jim) Lindley. Katherine was a member of the Eastern Star.
Katherine is survived by her children, Barbara "Bobbie" Billingsley (Bill), Bonnie Lewis (James), Danny Griffis and Debbie Chavers (Terry). She is also survived by grandchildren, Shelly Billingsley Trevino (Rick), Gina Lewis, Reid Billingsley and Denise Lewis (Paul Young). She also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Katherine will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with services beginning at 2:00 PM. Graveside service to follow at Pleasant Home Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to The American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Diabetes Association or National Kidney Foundation.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.