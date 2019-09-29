Services
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
(850) 479-9223
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home
1985 West Nine Mile Road
Pensacola, FL 325349377
Alice Louise Motes

Alice Louise Motes Obituary
Alice Louise Motes

- - Alice Louise Motes, age 64, went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Louise and Lavoy Grandpre on August 20, 1955 in Cheyenne, Wyoming and was one of 9 siblings. Alice made everyday better with just her presence and everyone she met loved her. As a young girl, Alice enjoyed being at the lake and attended Clearfield High School in Clearfield, Utah. Alice married Michael (Kenny) Kenneth Motes Sr. on September 29, 1977 and since that time they raised a wonderful family and built a successful business together. They have spent every day together, from being the first person to the last person they saw every day. Alice was a great wife, exceptionally caring mother, and even better grandmother who did everything for her family. She was a hard worker and put her heart and soul into everything she did. She loved to crochet, visit Disney World every chance she could, and spending time with her grandchildren. Alice is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenny; sons Adam, Kenneth, Blake, Jon, and Ben Motes; sons Justin and Corey Grandpre; stepchildren Michael, Karen, Robert, Kelly; 9 grandchildren; and by everyone who had the opportunity to meet her. Alice will be remembered as the great person she was and will live on in all our memories.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30th, 2019 at noon at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home located at 1985 W 9 Mile Rd, Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
