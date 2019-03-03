Alice Ruth Masters



Pensacola - Alice Ruth Masters passed away at home on March 1, 2019 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. She was born May 6, 1925 in Elsanor, Alabama to Ephraim and Lottie Taylor.



She accepted Christ on July 23, 1950 at Pensacola Baptist Temple. She has been a faithful member of Olive Baptist Church since 1985.



It was in Pensacola that she met and married her husband, Walter Masters. They were blessed with 77 years of marriage.



She worked for the J.C. Penney Company for 36 years as an Operations Manager.



Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Masters; her parents; brother, Charles Taylor, Alonzo Taylor, Ed Taylor, and Herman Taylor; sisters, Louise Calhoun and Hazel Gonzalez.



She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Ruth Shaylor, Pensacola; Betty Jean Manes, Pompano Beach; son-in-law, Roger Manes, Pompano Beach; brother, Robert Taylor, Pensacola; grandchildren, Greg Shaylor, Milton; Shannon (Mike) Horsley, Blue Springs, MO; Roger Manes, Jr., Pompano Beach; Ambassador Jean E. Manes (Hector Cerpa), Lauderdale-by-the-Sea; great grandchildren, Devyn Horsley, Cameron Horsley, Constanza Cerpa, Candela Cerpa, and Jaden Aldrich; and many nieces and nephews.



Alice loved God, her church, and her family. She touched so many lives with her service to others and kind heart.



A visitation will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 10:30 a.m.



Private burial to follow in Bayview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Olive Baptist Church / Charis House Ministry, 1836 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, FL 32514.



Private burial to follow in Bayview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Olive Baptist Church / Charis House Ministry, 1836 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, FL 32514.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with arrangements.