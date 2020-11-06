1/1
Alla Faye Howe
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alla Faye Howe

Alla Faye Howe, 91 of Pensacola, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Alla Was born June 1, 1929 in Blackmon, Fl and raised in Escambia Farms, she moved to Pensacola in 1954. Alla was a 1949 graduate of Escambia Farms School.

Alla is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Edwin Howe, her parents, Henry & Madolin Cook, and six of her siblings. She is survived by her two children, Belinda Howe, and Richard Howe (Carolyn), and seven siblings, Maudine Howard, Joyce Huffman, Lyla Peacock, Henrietta Cook, Pete Cook, and Dianne Weitzen, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Union Hill Cemetery, beginning at 1 pm with Carlos Jones Jr. officiating.

You may leave your condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brackney Funeral Service
480 E James Lee Blvd
Crestview, FL 32539
(850) 683-9898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brackney Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved