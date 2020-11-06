Alla Faye Howe
Alla Faye Howe, 91 of Pensacola, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Alla Was born June 1, 1929 in Blackmon, Fl and raised in Escambia Farms, she moved to Pensacola in 1954. Alla was a 1949 graduate of Escambia Farms School.
Alla is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Edwin Howe, her parents, Henry & Madolin Cook, and six of her siblings. She is survived by her two children, Belinda Howe, and Richard Howe (Carolyn), and seven siblings, Maudine Howard, Joyce Huffman, Lyla Peacock, Henrietta Cook, Pete Cook, and Dianne Weitzen, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Union Hill Cemetery, beginning at 1 pm with Carlos Jones Jr. officiating.
