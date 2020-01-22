Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Allen Taylor
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Allen Gerard Taylor


1963 - 2020
Allen Gerard Taylor Obituary
Allen Gerard Taylor

Pensacola - Allen Gerard Taylor, age 56, of Pensacola, moved on to his new life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Pensacola. Allen was born in Newark, New Jersey to his loving mother Peggie Taylor. He is preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Taylor.

Allen was a loving husband, father and grandfather and son who enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved science fiction movies, Star wars, Star Trek, playing on his PS4, baseball and football. Allen was a devoted fan of the Rams and the Yankees. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Celestia Taylor; his mother, Peggie Taylor; two sons, Allen Girard Taylor,Jr., and his wife, Talia, Jamaal Taylor, and his wife Mary Grace; a daughter, Kenya Mitchell, and her husband, Livingston; three step children, Christian, Reginald, Keisha; nine grandchildren, Ian Taylor, Kyree Taylor, Leah Taylor, Cincere, Ibn, D'vine, Imani, Kinsley, Kehlani; two brothers, Patrick and Steven Taylor; a sister, Pamela Taylor.

A service to honor the life of Allen Gerard Taylor will be held at 6:00pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, with Mr. Cedric Smith, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 6:00pm prior to the service Friday.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
