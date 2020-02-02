|
Allen Lee Litvak, Sr.
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Allen Lee Litvak, Sr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 83.
Allen was born on March 2, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to David and Bella (Kolinsky) Litvak. He is preceded in death by his brother, Sandy, and survived by his brothers Saul and Robert.
Allen received his dental degree from Ohio State University and served as a dentist in the US Air Force stationed in Newfoundland, Canada. After his service in the Air Force, Allen obtained his masters in orthodontics from Northwestern University. He practiced orthodontics for over 50 years in Pensacola, Florida.
On September 5, 1959, he married Ann Florence Gup. They raised four children, Julia (Brian Ussery), Michael (Felicia Langlois), Kramer (Jane Elebash) and Allen, Jr. (Jane Rambo). He reveled in his large, loving family. His greatest source of joy were his twelve grandchildren: Anna, Audrey, Allen III, Natalie, Claire, Sophie, Kramer, Llewellyn, Jill, Ellie, Liam, and Gabriel.
Allen had a passion for life and boundless energy. Always an early riser, his days started at dawn and were full of action and adventure, including running, biking, hiking, tennis, golf, hunting, and snow skiing. He played golf every chance he got, often playing four times a week. Allen traveled extensively and enjoyed seeing new parts of the world. He took Ansel Adams classes and became an avid and skilled photographer. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and those who knew him.
The family is having a private service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Allen Litvak to the Litvak Family Cello Chair of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020