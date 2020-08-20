Allen Patrick ("Pat") LaBorde



Allen Patrick ("Pat") ("SantaPat") LaBorde, born New Orleans, LA, January 10, 1948, passed away peacefully in the care of Covenant Hospice on August 17, 2020 in Pensacola, FL at the age of 72. Pat grew up in Metairie, where he played many sports and was known for being a winning pitcher on the 1961 Dixie Boys National Championship team from Metairie Playground. After graduating from East Jefferson High School in 1966, Pat volunteered to join the U.S. Army, where he served honorably in Finance until his honorable discharge in 1969, as a decorated (and disabled) Veteran of the Vietnam War.



After the Army, Pat attended Southeastern La. Univ. in Hammond and the Univ. of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, where he lived from 1969 until 2019 when he moved to Pensacola, FL to be near (and cared for) by his only son, Garrett and his family.



->Pat was best known for his Joyful Service, most notably: as a favorite Counselor to so many youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana in the 1980's; as a Middle & High school religious education teacher since 1985 (at both St. Edmond and St. Peter & Paul Catholic Churches); as a church reader, a Eucharistic Minister to the sick and frequent Diocesan volunteer; as a Charter Member of the Knights of Columbus Council #10293 at St. Edmond Church; for his awe-inspiring leadership in the annual "Pro-Life Walk"; as a lifetime member of the "Disabled American Veterans"; for his unannounced Donut or Boudin drop-ins with many friends & local businesses; for his neighborhood Crawfish Boils and perhaps MOST, for his 30 jolly years of being "SANTA" for so many children, families, office gatherings, charities & hospitals from Lafayette to Houston (even inspiring a book about the indelible joy he spread over the decades).



Pat is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Brenda Broussard LaBorde of Lafayette, LA, by his devoted son, Garrett Patrick (Jennifer) LaBorde (three grandchildren, Jackson, William, and Jillian) of Pensacola, FL, his sister, Bonnie Laborde (Sid Nathansen) of Metairie, LA, his brother Bob (Ruth) LaBorde of Milliken, CO, his brother Danny (Maddie) LaBorde of Longmont, CO and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Joseph and Leona Desselle LaBorde of Metairie, LA.



Pat's service-centered Life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life in Lafayette, LA in the Spring, as soon as a large gathering (of his many friends and family) can be held safely. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pat's son, Garrett P. LaBorde, Randy McCarthy, all of Pat's KC brothers and the Ladies' Auxiliary. Pat's final gift was to science, by donating his body to LSU Medical School in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, Pat requested that for Memorial donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Veterans shelters and/or other charities for the homeless or hungry.









