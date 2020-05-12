Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Bayview Memorial
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Allen Rudolph "Rudy" Twitty


1931 - 2020
Allen Rudolph "Rudy" Twitty Obituary
Allen Rudolph "Rudy" Twitty

Pensacola - Allen Rudolph (Rudy) Twitty, longtime Pensacola resident, passed away May 10 at the Covenant Care Inpatient Hospice Center at Sacred Heart Hospital. He was 89.

Twitty, was born on Jan. 3, 1931 in Chicago, IL, was the second of three sons of Lyle Twitty and Essie Futch Twitty. At age 10, he moved with his mother and siblings to Pensacola, FL. The family lived in the housing development known as Aragon Court. He graduated from Pensacola High School in 1949 and landed a job at the Pensacola News-Journal. He was awarded a scholarship by the News-Journal which allowed him to attend Centre College, in Danville, KY. He graduated in 1953. That same year, Twitty was among the first area residents to be hired at the new Chemstrand Nylon Plant in Pensacola. There, he met his future wife, Ruth Booker, of Brewton, AL. They married on June 9, 1957.

After raising their two children in Pace, FL, he and his wife moved back to the old downtown neighborhood now called simply Aragon. Twitty took great pride in many downtown activities.

He is survived by his wife Ruth and their two children, Sean Twitty and Amy Twitty, of Pensacola.

A graveside service will be held at Bayview Memorial on May 14 at 2 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 12 to May 14, 2020
