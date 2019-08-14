Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Whitmire Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Adams


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Adams Obituary
Alma Adams

Pensacola - Alma Adams, age 91, a lifelong resident of Pensacola, retired from Escambia County Council on Aging; passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, L. D. Adams, Sr., sons, Michael, L. D., Jr., and Charles.

Alma is survived by sons, Lawrence and Richard; daughters, Joyce (Jeff), Virginia (Frank), and Annie. Special grandson, John Paul Rude and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at Whitmire Cemetery.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
Download Now