Alma Adams
Pensacola - Alma Adams, age 91, a lifelong resident of Pensacola, retired from Escambia County Council on Aging; passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L. D. Adams, Sr., sons, Michael, L. D., Jr., and Charles.
Alma is survived by sons, Lawrence and Richard; daughters, Joyce (Jeff), Virginia (Frank), and Annie. Special grandson, John Paul Rude and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at Whitmire Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019