Aloma "Lee" KennedyPensacola - Aloma "Lee" Kennedy, 89, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.Lee was born in Horton, TX on Sept. 28, 1930 to the late J.R. Robinson and Vera Edna Marcom. Lee met and married Bill, the love of her life, and together they raised three loving daughters. She enjoyed family dinners and crawfish boils, water skiing and was an avid round and square dancer for many years. She loved spending time and making memories with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Lee enjoyed leading the Girl Scouts, volunteering for The Cathedral of The Sacred Heart and Alpha Center, for many years. Gardening was one of her favorite activities at home, as well as sewing and handwork. Lee was strong in her faith and was an avid reader of various devotionals and mystery novels. She will be missed by her family and will be forever in our hearts and in our prayers.In addition to her parents, Lee is preceded in death by her brother, Forrest Robinson; three sisters, Oleta Allen, Tess Ruby and Pat Carter; as well as a great granddaughter, Lily Santangelo.Survivors include her loving husband, Bill Kennedy, of Pensacola, three daughters, Trena Falzone (Robert), of Pensacola, Londa Hershberger (Art), of Tulsa, OK, Janice Connelly, of Pensacola; a sister-in-law, Cindy Rinehart (Steve) and their children, Sherry, Jenna, Randy and their families; grandsons, Tim Freel (KC), Joe Hershberger, and Ben Hershberger (Lauren); granddaughters, Tracy Peterson, Katy O'Hagen, Jennifer Santangelo (Bryan), Stephanie Howell (Keith), Gretchen Tillman, Kristen Oliver, and Jessica Stoner (Russell); as well as 20 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.Visitation will be held 10:00am until a rosary to be prayed at 10:15am with funeral service to follow at 10:30am Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Fr. Jacob Jaks officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Waterford Creekside, Cottage three staff, for all the love and care shown to Lee during her time there.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alpha Center, 6004 Pernella Rd, Pensacola, FL, 32504.