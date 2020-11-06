1/1
Amanda Foster
Amanda Foster

Pensacola - Amanda Elizabeth Foster, 28, of Pensacola, Florida passed away unexpectedly in her sleep peacefully. She was a long time valued employee of Wing Zone and a free spirited and loved by all. Amanda was a lover of life and a friend to all who knew her. She was selfless and always eager to be of assistance to others. In keeping with her love of life, was an appreciation of music, art and all things Tim Burton. She will be missed by all, no less by any whose lives she has touched.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Leon and Frances "Rae" Hudson, Emil and Lilly Giarra; grandparents, Roy White and Curtis Foster; cousins, Blake Foster and John Hollihand, III.

Amanda is survived by her loving parents, John and Tina Foster; grandparents, Elizabeth Carver and William Nezovich, Cleo Foster and Wilma White; aunts, Lisa Hudson (Ken Duffy), Melissa Carver (Billy Adams), John Hollihand, Jr. (Karen Reed)(Elizabeth Hollihand), Paige Heir-Jackson, Andy (Lisa) Heir, Robert Shelt (Pam), Jimmy Foster (Kim), Steve Foster, Sheila Tuma, Angie Foster; many close cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 12:30 until the service begins at 1:30 with burial following. Reception will follow at the American Legion Post 240 at 8666 Gulf Beach Highway. Pallbearers will be Robert Harrison, Drake Talley, Allen Duffy, Steven Durden, Chance Durden, Logan Talley and honorary pallbearers will be Richard Peak, Jr. and Mason Duffy.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
