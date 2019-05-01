Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Divine Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda George-Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Shawntel George-Sullivan


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Amanda Shawntel George-Sullivan Obituary
Amanda Shawntel George-Sullivan

Pensacola - Amanda Shawntel George-Sullivan, 47, was born on March 31, 1972 to the late Derek LaVon Sullivan, Sr. and Constance George-Landrum. Amanda was a longtime resident and attended local schools. Amanda suddenly transitioned on April 20, 2019.

Amanda is preceded in death by, her son, Jacobi Christopher Stanton, her brother: Derek LaVon Sullivan II; Grandparents: Willard and Rosetta George, Henry Sr. and Mary Sullivan; Aunts & Uncles: Rosemary George-Freeney, Doris George-Price, Janice George, William & Steve George, Roosevelt & Freddie (Carrie) Sullivan.

Amanda is survived by her: Dedicated and devoted fiance': Lazarro Anderson; Compassionate mother: Constance Landrum (Richard II); Loving children: Akela Stanton (Michael Green), Justin Landrum (Martina Hosea), Michael Stanton; Caring stepchildren: Zar'Metrio, La'Zaie and Lazzaria Anderson (Atlanta, GA.); Special granddaughter: Makayla "Ladybug" Stanton; Siblings: Fajara Landrum, Richard Landrum III (Jammie) (Winston Salem, N.C.), Kristen McIntosh, Keshana Sullivan, Pamela McSwain, Deanna Sullivan, Brittany Sullivan, Derek La'Von Sullivan III (Detroit, MI.), Shavonna McGuire (Jacksonville, FL.); Great Aunt: Eula Sullivan (Missouri City, TX.); Aunts: Delores George, Gail George-Adams (Tim), Mechelle Darnell (Chester), Benita Holley, Rosalind George-Taylor, Tammy George-Isley, Hattie-Jean Sullivan-Madison (Atlanta, GA.) and Linda Sullivan (Detroit, MI.); Uncles: Eric George, Ahmad Rasheed, Henry Sullivan, Jr. (YaVanka), Walter Sullivan (Donna) (Missouri City, TX.) and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to: Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home: 850-432-3436 Public Viewing: Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Home Going Service: St. John Divine Baptist Church Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Internment: Holy Cross Cemetery. Repast: St. John Divine Baptist Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now