Amanda Shawntel George-Sullivan
Pensacola - Amanda Shawntel George-Sullivan, 47, was born on March 31, 1972 to the late Derek LaVon Sullivan, Sr. and Constance George-Landrum. Amanda was a longtime resident and attended local schools. Amanda suddenly transitioned on April 20, 2019.
Amanda is preceded in death by, her son, Jacobi Christopher Stanton, her brother: Derek LaVon Sullivan II; Grandparents: Willard and Rosetta George, Henry Sr. and Mary Sullivan; Aunts & Uncles: Rosemary George-Freeney, Doris George-Price, Janice George, William & Steve George, Roosevelt & Freddie (Carrie) Sullivan.
Amanda is survived by her: Dedicated and devoted fiance': Lazarro Anderson; Compassionate mother: Constance Landrum (Richard II); Loving children: Akela Stanton (Michael Green), Justin Landrum (Martina Hosea), Michael Stanton; Caring stepchildren: Zar'Metrio, La'Zaie and Lazzaria Anderson (Atlanta, GA.); Special granddaughter: Makayla "Ladybug" Stanton; Siblings: Fajara Landrum, Richard Landrum III (Jammie) (Winston Salem, N.C.), Kristen McIntosh, Keshana Sullivan, Pamela McSwain, Deanna Sullivan, Brittany Sullivan, Derek La'Von Sullivan III (Detroit, MI.), Shavonna McGuire (Jacksonville, FL.); Great Aunt: Eula Sullivan (Missouri City, TX.); Aunts: Delores George, Gail George-Adams (Tim), Mechelle Darnell (Chester), Benita Holley, Rosalind George-Taylor, Tammy George-Isley, Hattie-Jean Sullivan-Madison (Atlanta, GA.) and Linda Sullivan (Detroit, MI.); Uncles: Eric George, Ahmad Rasheed, Henry Sullivan, Jr. (YaVanka), Walter Sullivan (Donna) (Missouri City, TX.) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to: Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home: 850-432-3436 Public Viewing: Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Home Going Service: St. John Divine Baptist Church Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Internment: Holy Cross Cemetery. Repast: St. John Divine Baptist Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 1, 2019