Amelia Klein Wagenheim
Pensacola - Amelia Klein Wagenheim passed away on September 26 at the age of 94.
Amelia was born on March 7, 1925 and was a life-long resident of Pensacola, FL. She was an active and devoted member of Temple Beth-El. Amelia was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by her family and many friends. Amelia's focus was on her family. She never sought the spotlight, but was always working in the background to help and comfort others. She was happiest when she was doing for others. Her warm smile, peaceful demeanor and genuine spirit of friendship endeared her to everyone she met. She will be sorely missed by all. The family would like to thank the administration and staff at Wesley Haven Villa and Covenant Hospice for their loving kindness and compassionate care.
Amelia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, George I. Wagenheim; her parents, Albert Klein and Theresa Sommer Klein; and her brother, Albert Klein Jr.
Amelia is survived by her daughters, Theresa Dennis (Ed) and Leslie Wagenheim; four grandchildren; Tiffany Dennis Gilley (Henry), Jason Dennis (Kelly), Ray Wagenheim (Val) and Kai Moore Dow (Nate); and nine great-grandchildren; Taylor Gilley, Megan Gilley, Madeline Gilley, Drew Conques, Chloe Dennis, Warren Wagenheim, Abigail Wagenheim, Sterling Dow and Amelia Rose Dow.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29th from 9-10:30 am. at Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 11am. at the Temple Beth El Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Temple Beth El, Wesley Haven Villa Assisted Living Community, or a .
