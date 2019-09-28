Services
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - Pensacola
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
For more information about
Amelia Wagenheim
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - Pensacola
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth El Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Wagenheim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Klein Wagenheim


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia Klein Wagenheim Obituary
Amelia Klein Wagenheim

Pensacola - Amelia Klein Wagenheim passed away on September 26 at the age of 94.

Amelia was born on March 7, 1925 and was a life-long resident of Pensacola, FL. She was an active and devoted member of Temple Beth-El. Amelia was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by her family and many friends. Amelia's focus was on her family. She never sought the spotlight, but was always working in the background to help and comfort others. She was happiest when she was doing for others. Her warm smile, peaceful demeanor and genuine spirit of friendship endeared her to everyone she met. She will be sorely missed by all. The family would like to thank the administration and staff at Wesley Haven Villa and Covenant Hospice for their loving kindness and compassionate care.

Amelia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, George I. Wagenheim; her parents, Albert Klein and Theresa Sommer Klein; and her brother, Albert Klein Jr.

Amelia is survived by her daughters, Theresa Dennis (Ed) and Leslie Wagenheim; four grandchildren; Tiffany Dennis Gilley (Henry), Jason Dennis (Kelly), Ray Wagenheim (Val) and Kai Moore Dow (Nate); and nine great-grandchildren; Taylor Gilley, Megan Gilley, Madeline Gilley, Drew Conques, Chloe Dennis, Warren Wagenheim, Abigail Wagenheim, Sterling Dow and Amelia Rose Dow.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29th from 9-10:30 am. at Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 11am. at the Temple Beth El Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Temple Beth El, Wesley Haven Villa Assisted Living Community, or a .

To send condolences please visit www.waters andhibbert.com.

Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now